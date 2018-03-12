REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Portage Park, explored

3451 N Laramie Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Portage Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Portage Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5600 W Leland Ave.




Listed at $795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5600 West Leland Ave., is 27.4 percent less than the $1,095 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Portage Park.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings and generous storage space. Cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3451 N Laramie Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment, situated at 3451 N Laramie Ave., is listed for $895 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

4350 N Cicero Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4350 North Cicero Ave., which is going for $985 / month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the sun-drenched unit, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Cats are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
