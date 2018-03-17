ST. PATRICK'S DAY

2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day -- and ABC 7 Chicago kicked off this grand Chicago tradition with a 2-hour parade special. The 35th annual LIVE broadcast of the St. Patrick's Day Parade aired on ABC 7's main channel as well as ABC's 7.2, and ABC7Chicago.com and the free News App from Noon to 2 PM on Saturday, March 17. An encore broadcast of the parade will air Sunday, March 18 from 12:30-2:00 PM on ABC 7.

EMBED More News Videos

Part 1 of ABC7's coverage of the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.


ABC 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Janet Davies, ABC 7 Meteorologist, Larry Mowry and Midwest Director of the American Ireland Fund, Roseann Finnegan LeFevour, teamed up to host the coverage of bagpipers, Irish Step dancers, floats, marching bands and marching politicians that make this one of the most celebrated events in Chicago each year. ABC 7's Liz Nagy reported from the street on all the excitement and pageantry.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 2 of ABC7's coverage of the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.


Joel Daly was celebrated for his enthusiastic contributions and participation in the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Joel began broadcasting in Chicago at WBKB-TV, later renamed WLS-TV, in 1967. He retired from ABC 7 in May 2005, but has continued to be an important part of the St. Patrick's Day Parade festivities.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 3 of ABC7's coverage of the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.


Once again this year, ABC 7 Chicago's float was a big attraction. Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness team including Mark Rivera, Mark Giangreco, Stacey Baca, Tracy Butler and Eric Horng were scheduled to be part of the St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 4 of ABC7's coverage of the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.


The 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal was Alderman Pat O'Connor. O'Connor has represented the 40th ward for over 30 years since elected in 1983. He was born in Chicago and graduated from Loyola University and Loyola University of Chicago School of Law.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 5 of ABC7's coverage of the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.


Thousands of marchers and bands, horses, and a few leprechauns were featured as the parade proceeded from Balbo Drive, north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Street.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 6 of ABC7's coverage of the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.


Always a must-see in the parade, the Shannon Rovers bagpipers brought a touch of Ireland to Chicago as they have for the past 92 years.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 7 of ABC7's coverage of the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.


Mary Kate Manion, originally from Elmhurst, was crowned the 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen. She is a graduate of St. Norbert College and now works for the City of Chicago. She is honored to represent her city and encourages others to "appreciate where you come from and your Irish heritage."
EMBED More News Videos

Part 8 of ABC7's coverage of the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.


The St. Patrick's Day Parade was streamed live on abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 News App. It was made available on-demand after the event on abc7chicago.com.
EMBED More News Videos

Part 9 of ABC7's coverage of the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsSt. Patrick's DayLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Alderman blames drunken suburbanites for St. Patrick's Day mess
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Trinity Irish Dancers step into St. Patrick's Day spirit
St. Patrick Day's sandwiches
More St. Patrick's Day
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Special Olympics celebrates 50 years
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events
Lincoln Square Roots Festival
Daily Herald: Homegrown Arts and Music Festival
8th annual Run To End Homelessness
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News