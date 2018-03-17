EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3227955" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 1 of ABC7's coverage of the 2018 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day -- and ABC 7 Chicago kicked off this grand Chicago tradition with a 2-hour parade special. The 35th annual LIVE broadcast of the St. Patrick's Day Parade aired on ABC 7's main channel as well as ABC's 7.2, and ABC7Chicago.com and the free News App from Noon to 2 PM on Saturday, March 17. An encore broadcast of the parade will air Sunday, March 18 from 12:30-2:00 PM on ABC 7.ABC 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Janet Davies, ABC 7 Meteorologist, Larry Mowry and Midwest Director of the American Ireland Fund, Roseann Finnegan LeFevour, teamed up to host the coverage of bagpipers, Irish Step dancers, floats, marching bands and marching politicians that make this one of the most celebrated events in Chicago each year. ABC 7's Liz Nagy reported from the street on all the excitement and pageantry.Joel Daly was celebrated for his enthusiastic contributions and participation in the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Joel began broadcasting in Chicago at WBKB-TV, later renamed WLS-TV, in 1967. He retired from ABC 7 in May 2005, but has continued to be an important part of the St. Patrick's Day Parade festivities.Once again this year, ABC 7 Chicago's float was a big attraction. Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness team including Mark Rivera, Mark Giangreco, Stacey Baca, Tracy Butler and Eric Horng were scheduled to be part of the St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition.The 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal was Alderman Pat O'Connor. O'Connor has represented the 40th ward for over 30 years since elected in 1983. He was born in Chicago and graduated from Loyola University and Loyola University of Chicago School of Law.Thousands of marchers and bands, horses, and a few leprechauns were featured as the parade proceeded from Balbo Drive, north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Street.Always a must-see in the parade, the Shannon Rovers bagpipers brought a touch of Ireland to Chicago as they have for the past 92 years.Mary Kate Manion, originally from Elmhurst, was crowned the 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen. She is a graduate of St. Norbert College and now works for the City of Chicago. She is honored to represent her city and encourages others to "appreciate where you come from and your Irish heritage."The St. Patrick's Day Parade was streamed live on abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 News App. It was made available on-demand after the event on abc7chicago.com.