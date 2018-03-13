Hammond police release surveillance images of suspects in 4 thefts

A surveillance image of suspects wanted in connection with four thefts in Hammond. (Hammond police)

Police in northwest Indiana have asked for the public's help four women accused of stealing from several businesses.

Hammond police say two of the women enter the business and distract the workers while the other two steal cash and merchandise.

The women are accused of four thefts between January 27 and February 24. The first theft took place at the Mini-Mart at 7348 Columbia Ave., the second at Discount Liquors at 7448 Columbia Ave., the third at Sadoni Beauty Supply 113 5th Ave. and the last at Grand Foods at 6835 Grand Ave.


The suspects may be driving around in a black SUV, possibly a Hyundai Santa Fe type, possible with Illinois plates.

Hammond Police Detective John Suarez at 219-852-2981 or email: jsuarez@hammondpolice.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftsurveillanceHammond
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News