Man walking in Loop beaten, robbed

A man walking in the Loop was knocked down and robbed Tuesday night.It happened in the 1000-block of South Plymouth Court at about 10 p.m. Police said the 52-year-old victim was walking when a male suspect struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground.The robber then went through the victim's pockets and fled with his credit cards and money, police said.The victim received minor injuries to the face and body and refused medical attention.No one is in custody. Police are investigating.