Man walking in Loop beaten, robbed

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man walking in the Loop was knocked down and robbed Tuesday night.

It happened in the 1000-block of South Plymouth Court at about 10 p.m. Police said the 52-year-old victim was walking when a male suspect struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The robber then went through the victim's pockets and fled with his credit cards and money, police said.

The victim received minor injuries to the face and body and refused medical attention.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News