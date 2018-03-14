REAL ESTATE

Renting In Lakeview: What Will $1,500 Get You?

1623 West Grace St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lakeview?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3832 North Fremont St.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3832 North Fremont St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and an eat-in kitchen. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and assigned parking. Sadly for pet owners, animals aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

550 West Aldine Ave., #N3




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 550 West Aldine Ave. It's listed for $1,495 / month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, built-in shelves and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1623 West Grace St., #1




Here's a 1-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1623 West Grace St. that's also going for $1,495 / month.

In the unit, you can anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

719 West Barry Ave.




Located at 719 West Barry Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,495/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, on-site laundry and plenty of closet space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News