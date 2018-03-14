FOOD & DRINK

ABC7's Steve Dolinsky nominated for James Beard Award

ABC7 Chicago Food Reporter Steve Dolinsky

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7's Steve Dolinsky has been nominated for a James Beard Award. The award recognizes the best restaurants, chefs and culinary writing.

The finalists for the "Best Chef - Great Lakes" category are all also from Chicago. Andrew Brochu of Roister; Lee Wolen of Boka; Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice; Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark of Parachute and Anna and David Posey of Elske are all vying for the prize. Brochu is a first-time nominee; Wolen is a returning finalist.

The James Beard Awards will be presented May 7 at the Lyric Opera House here in Chicago.

Visit the James Beard Foundation's website for the full list of nominees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndawardrestaurantChicagoLogan SquareFulton River DistrictWest LoopAvondaleLincoln ParkLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News