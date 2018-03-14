FOOD & DRINK

'WJ Noodles' brings Chinese fare to Greektown

Photo: Andy N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Chinese spot, offering noodles and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Greektown, called WJ Noodles, is located at 810 W. Jackson Blvd. (between Green St & Halsted St).

This newcomer--located in the former Happy Crab space--specializes in Sichuan stir-fry dishes and a variety of pan-Asian noodles soups.

If you're going the noodles route, look for offerings such as pork or vegetarian dan dan noodles with cucumber and peanuts; chicken, tofu or beef pad thai and spicy miso ramen with pork belly, egg and mushrooms.

For stir-fry dishes, expect dishes like kung pao with bell peppers and chili, mapo tofu or honey sesame sauce with broccoli. Each dish comes with a choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or tofu, along with a side of steamed rice.

Rounding things out is a selection of fruit tea drinks, fruit smoothies and milk teas with boba or herbal jelly.

WJ Noodles has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Andy N. said, "A new Chinese noodle shop just opened up on Jackson where Happy Crab used to be, and I must say that it is a nice addition to the Greektown area for noodle lovers of all ages."

Yelper Lisa H. added, "Another good restaurant for a generous lunch under $10 in West Loop! Do you know how hard that is to find? They have a great lunch special."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. WJ Noodles is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30am-9:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-10:30pm, and Sunday from 2:30pm-9pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News