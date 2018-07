'WJ Noodles' brings Chinese fare to Greektown

A new Chinese spot, offering noodles and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Greektown, called WJ Noodles , is located at 810 W. Jackson Blvd. (between Green St & Halsted St).This newcomer--located in the former Happy Crab space--specializes in Sichuan stir-fry dishes and a variety of pan-Asian noodles soups.If you're going the noodles route, look for offerings such as pork or vegetarian dan dan noodles with cucumber and peanuts; chicken, tofu or beef pad thai and spicy miso ramen with pork belly, egg and mushrooms.For stir-fry dishes, expect dishes like kung pao with bell peppers and chili, mapo tofu or honey sesame sauce with broccoli. Each dish comes with a choice of chicken, beef, shrimp or tofu, along with a side of steamed rice.Rounding things out is a selection of fruit tea drinks, fruit smoothies and milk teas with boba or herbal jelly.WJ Noodles has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.Andy N. said , "A new Chinese noodle shop just opened up on Jackson where Happy Crab used to be, and I must say that it is a nice addition to the Greektown area for noodle lovers of all ages."Yelper Lisa H. added , "Another good restaurant for a generous lunch under $10 in West Loop! Do you know how hard that is to find? They have a great lunch special."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. WJ Noodles is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30am-9:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-10:30pm, and Sunday from 2:30pm-9pm.