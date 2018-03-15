Girl dies in apparent accidental drowning at Westmont hotel swimming pool

State child welfare authorities are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl who apparently drowned at a hotel swimming pool Saturday night in west suburban Westmont.Daniya Deloach was in a swimming pool with relatives at 9:56 p.m. at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort, 3500 Midwest Road in Westmont, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and Westmont Police Sgt. Tim Radtke. At some point while she was in the pool, she apparently began to drown.Westmont Fire Department paramedics took her to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, and she was later transferred to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Radtke said.Daniya, who lived on Chicago's West Side, was pronounced dead at Lutheran General at 11:28 p.m., according to the medical examiner's office. An autopsy Wednesday did not rule on the cause and manner of her death pending further investigation.Radtke said foul play was not suspected and that her death appeared to be "an unfortunate, tragic accident."The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating Daniya's death, department spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. The investigation is pending.