Water taxis return to Chicago River on St. Patrick's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) --Another sign that spring is near: you can catch a Chicago water taxi starting Saturday at 8 a.m.
There are seven locations along the Chicago River, as well as no red lights and no traffic so you can just relax and take in the architecture while you get to your destination.
The stops reopening on March 17 are:
- Ogilvie/Union Station (West Loop)
- Michigan Avenue
- La Salle (River North)
- Riverwalk Clark Street
- Chinatown
- North Avenue/Sheffield
The Chicago Avenue stop will on April 29.
For more information and to purchase water taxi tickets, visit www.chicagowatertaxi.com.