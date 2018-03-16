REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in River North

1120 North LaSalle Dr. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in River North look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in River North via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1140 North LaSalle Dr., #621




Listed at $1,050 / month, this 300-square-foot studio , located at 1140 North LaSalle Dr., is 40.8 percent less than the $1,775 / month median rent for a studio in River North.

Notable features:

- on-site laundry


(See the complete listing here.)

320 West Illinois St.




Here's a studio apartment at 320 West Illinois St., which is going for $1,454 / month.

Notable features:

- carpeted floors

(See the full listing here.)

1120 North LaSalle Dr., #5h




Then there's this apartment at 1120 North LaSalle Dr., listed at $1,470 / month.

Notable features:

- swimming pool


(See the listing here.)

253 West Delaware Pl., #21A




Over at 253 West Delaware Pl., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, going for $1,500 / month.

Notable features:

- air conditioning


(View the listing here.)

347 West Chestnut St., #S1




Listed at $1,506 / month, this 493-square-foot studio apartment is located at 347 West Chestnut St.

Notable features:

- swimming pool


(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News