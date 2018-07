Here are today's cheapest rentals in River North

1140 North LaSalle Dr., #621

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, theredeals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in River North look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in River North via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $1,050 / month, this 300-square-foot studio , located at 1140 North LaSalle Dr., is 40.8 percent less than the $1,775 / month median rent for a studio in River North.- on-site laundry(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 320 West Illinois St., which is going for $1,454 / month.- carpeted floors(See the full listing here .)Then there's this apartment at 1120 North LaSalle Dr., listed at $1,470 / month.- swimming pool(See the listing here .)Over at 253 West Delaware Pl., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, going for $1,500 / month.- air conditioning(View the listing here .)Listed at $1,506 / month, this 493-square-foot studio apartment is located at 347 West Chestnut St.- swimming pool(Check out the complete listing here .)---