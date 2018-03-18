Juvenile hikers find wreckage of fatal crash in Mundelein

A fatal car crash was reported by three girls Sunday in unincorporated Mundelein. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) --
A fatal car crash in unincorporated Mundelein was reported Sunday after three girls found the wreckage while hiking.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a field on West Winchester Road after the hikers found a car wreck with a victim inside.

Officers found a gold 2010 Toyota Prius crashed into a tree, police said. According to police, a white male victim was dead in the driver's seat.

Investigators said the car appeared to be traveling eastbound until it veered into the field and hit the tree.

The incident remains under investigation.
