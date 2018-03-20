Teen charged in connection with robbery spree on Northwest Side

One of a string of armed robberies in Albany Park was reported near Montrose and Kimball avenues.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A teenager has been charged after a spree of robberies on the Northwest Side Sunday night into Monday morning

The Cook County District Attorney's Office said a suspect, age 15, was charged with robbery and theft from a person in a string of armed robberies in Albany Park Sunday night and Monday morning.

On Monday morning, police put out an alert for a stolen black Nissan with up to four suspects inside after nearly a dozen people were held up Monday. Police said the same group could be responsible for as many as 16 armed robberies in the area.

At about 1:30 p.m., police located the vehicle in the 7600-block of Rogers Avenue. Two people were seen running from the vehicle and were taken in for questioning without incident, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberycarjackingAlbany ParkChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Car found, 2 being questioned in North, NW Side robbery spree
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News