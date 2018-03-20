SWAT situation ends, man in custody on Far South Side

111 111th/King Drive buses are temporarily rerouted via King Drive, 103rd, Cottage Grove, 107th, and King Drive. — cta (@cta) March 20, 2018

Police said there was SWAT situation at 104th and King Drive following a shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.A person believed to be in their 80s was the reported shooter, sources say.A 22-year-old woman was shot in the legs and taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.Police said a man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for evaluation.The gunman was believed to be barricaded inside.Some CTA service has been impacted by street closures in the area.