I-TEAM

Don't want another Trump, GOP election judge tells voters

This is an undated image of President Donald Trump. (KGO-TV)

By and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Republican election judge was expelled on Tuesday after authorities said he gave GOP voters provisional ballots, explaining, "We don't want another person like President Trump."

The 67-year-old man was working in the 42nd Ward at the time of the incident, election officials said Tuesday evening.

By giving out provisional ballots the votes would be set aside as potentially improper and not counted until further investigation.

Chicago election officials say they discovered that he improperly gave 14 Republican voters provisional ballots.

Why the judge attempted to manipulate voters from his own party is not known and efforts by the I-Team to reach him Tuesday night for an explanation of the Trump remark were unsuccessful.

He was one of two volunteer judges who had to be ousted from their positions during the primary election.

Election days in the Chicago area usually are replete with tales of drunken judges, boisterous polling place arguments and displays of aberrant behavior at precincts. In recent years the number of misbehaving election judges has gone down, officials said.

On Tuesday Chicago election officials also bounced a woman working as an election judge in a Logan Square polling place. They said she was being "disruptive" to co-workers in the voting precinct.

Finally, a spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Elections said that a third judge went AWOL during Election Day. The woman, a judge in Chicago's 4th Ward, left the polling place to run an errand according to authorities. She simply never returned, they said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsI-Teamvotingelectionjudgeprimary electionelection 2018
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
How the Russians penetrated Illinois election computers
Focus on body cameras after latest Chicago police shooting
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
'Mad Dog' kidnapper admits setting fire to victim
More I-Team
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News