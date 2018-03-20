FBI offers $10K reward for info leading to Calumet City murder suspects

Marvel Turnbo, 23 (left) and Kanique Kuykendoll, 19 (right) (FBI )

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) --
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in south suburban Calumet City.

Marvel Turnbo, 23, and Kanique Kuykendoll, 19, are wanted in connected with a January 15 murder in which the victim was shot multiple times, authorities said.

Turnbo is described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Kuykendoll, who also uses the alias "Ayo Murdar," is described as a 6-foot-4, 150-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago FBI at 312-421-6700 or the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderrewardFBICalumet City
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News