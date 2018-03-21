SOCIETY

Applications open for 2018 One Summer Chicago job program

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Starting Wednesday, Chicago youth and young adults can apply for the city's summer jobs program.

It's for ages 14 to 24. More than 30,000 positions available this year in programs including infrastructure, camp counselors, office work and more.

Applications are accepted from March 21 through May 21, with programming running from July 2 through August 10.

"One Summer Chicago provides more than a job. It's a first paycheck, a first line on a resume, a first mentor and provides a path for future success," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "The skills youth develop during the summer are life skills they will carry with them long after the program has ended and I encourage everyone to sign up today."

For more information, visit www.onesummerchicago.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjobsChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
CPD vs. CFD charity baseball game to be held Wednesday night
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Restaurant ridicules teen for paying bill with coins
Boys and Girls Clubs of America honor 'Youth of the Year'
More Society
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News