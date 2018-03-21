ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Black Panther' is the most tweeted about movie ever

This image released by Disney shows Michael B. Jordan, left, and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

CNN
Black Panther is ruling Wakanda, the global box office and as of Tuesday, he is also the king of Twitter.

The Marvel Studios blockbuster "Black Panther" is the the most-tweeted about movie of all time, Twitter announced on Tuesday in statement. The film, which stars Chadwick Boseman and is directed by Ryan Coogler, has amassed more than 35 million tweets.

"Black Panther" Twitter chatter was loud enough to topple two other box office hits that held the title from a galaxy far, far away: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

In January, Kendrick Lamar fired off what is now the most-retweeted "Black Panther" tweet ever when he posted to Twitter the track list to the film's soundtrack, which was curated and produced by the Grammy-winning rapper. "Black Panther The Album 2/9," Lamar wrote in the tweet, which has now been retweeted more than 240,000 times.

The film, which is Marvel's first to be directed by an African-American, opened to a record-breaking $201.8 million in North America last month. That's the largest opening for an African-American director ever.

Since then, "Black Panther" has gone on to take on the global box office by storm.

It took only 26 days for "Black Panther" to crack $1 billion at the global box office, and since opening last month the film has been at the top of the box office five weeks in a row.

So far the film has made more than $1.1 billion worldwide.

The film also holds a 97 percent score on review site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-reviewed comic book films in history.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentBlack Panthertwitteru.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News