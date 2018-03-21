REAL ESTATE

Renting in Lincoln Park: What will $1,400 get you?

555 W Arlington Pl. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lincoln Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

2007 N Sedgwick St., #304




Listed at $1,400 / month, this 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2007 N Sedgwick St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, air conditioning, a full kitchen and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2717 N Pine Grove Ave., #2




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2717 N Pine Grove Ave., also listed for $1,400 / month for its 700-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, there are central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

625 W Wrightwood Ave., #302




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 625 W Wrightwood Ave. that's going for $1,395 / month.

Tenants will find the unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

555 W Arlington Pl., #507




Located at 555 W Arlington Pl., here's a studio apartment that's also listed for $1,395/ month.

The apartment includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and closet space. Building amenities includes garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

