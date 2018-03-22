

It's too cold to work



I had morning sickness (it was a man)



My coffee was too hot and I couldn't leave until it cooled off



An astrologer warned me of a car accident on a major highway, so I took all backroads, making me an hour late



Although it has been five years, I forgot I did not work at my former employer's location and drove there on accident

A new survey asks employers to name the weirdest excuses they've heard for why workers show up late.Everyone's had a day when they slept through their alarm, or their car wouldn't start, but these excuses are a whole different story.In the CareerBuilder survey, one person said, "My dog ate my work schedule" and another person said, "I was here, but I fell asleep in the parking lot. My fake eyelashes were stuck together. "Other bizarre excuses include:The CareerBuilder survey found one in four workers admitted to being late at least once a month and 12 percent said it is a weekly occurrence. Traffic (51 percent) was the most common reason for people being late, followed by oversleeping (31 percent) and bad weather (28 percent)