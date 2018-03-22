BUSINESS

'My dog ate my work schedule' among bizarre excuses workers gave for being late in new survey

(Shutterstock)

A new survey asks employers to name the weirdest excuses they've heard for why workers show up late.

Everyone's had a day when they slept through their alarm, or their car wouldn't start, but these excuses are a whole different story.

In the CareerBuilder survey, one person said, "My dog ate my work schedule" and another person said, "I was here, but I fell asleep in the parking lot. My fake eyelashes were stuck together. "

Other bizarre excuses include:

  • It's too cold to work

  • I had morning sickness (it was a man)

  • My coffee was too hot and I couldn't leave until it cooled off

  • An astrologer warned me of a car accident on a major highway, so I took all backroads, making me an hour late

  • Although it has been five years, I forgot I did not work at my former employer's location and drove there on accident

The CareerBuilder survey found one in four workers admitted to being late at least once a month and 12 percent said it is a weekly occurrence. Traffic (51 percent) was the most common reason for people being late, followed by oversleeping (31 percent) and bad weather (28 percent)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessworkplaceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Cryptocurrency here to stay, experts say
Made in Chicago: Joriki yoga apparel
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Build-A-Bear stores across Chicago area mobbed on 'Pay Your Age' day
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using N-word on conference call
More Business
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News