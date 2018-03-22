REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Gold Coast, explored

1164 N Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental near Rush and Division in Gold Coast look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Rush & Division via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1164 N Dearborn St., #213




First up is this studio apartment, situated at 1164 N Dearborn St., listed at $1,135 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, ample closet space, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

25 E Delaware Pl.




Then there's this apartment at 25 E Delaware Pl., listed for $1,225 / month.

In the unit, tenants can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

21 E Chestnut St., #12f



Listed at $1,350 / month, this studio apartment is located at 21 E Chestnut St.

Tenants can expect the unit to include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, large windows and wooden kitchen cabinets. The building features a swimming pool, an elevator, on-site laundry, a door person, on-site management and a rooftop lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

1130 N Dearborn St.




This studio apartment, situated at 1130 N Dearborn St., is listed for $1,366 / month.

In the unit, expect central heating, carpeting, bay windows and an oven. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center and a door person. Cats are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

55 W Chestnut St., #1s




Over at 55 W Chestnut St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,591 / month.

In this unit, you can expect carpeted floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, ample natural light and granite countertops. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a newly renovated fitness center and a game room. Cats and dogs are allowed.

(View the listing here.)

807 N Wabash Ave., #4e




Finally, listed at $1,620 / month is this 708-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 807 N Wabash Ave.

In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, air conditioning, a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include a roof deck. Pets are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News