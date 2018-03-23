REAL ESTATE

Renting In Avondale: What Will $1,300 Get You?

2915 W George St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Avondale?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

3128 N Kimball Ave., #3




First up is this 900-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, apartment, located at 3128 N Kimball Ave. and listed for $1,300 / month.

In this apartment, you can anticipate a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and granite countertops. The building features on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2915 W George St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2915 W George St. and listed for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, dark wood cabinets and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3036 W Wellington Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3036 W Wellington Ave., also going for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, exposed brick, an oven, plenty of natural light and a walk-in shower. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike stora. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News