'Church that refuses to die' celebrates rebirth

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A historic Chicago church burned down to the studs by a massive fire is celebrating a rebirth.

Nicknamed "the church that refuses to die," the Shrine of Christ the King is getting a new roof.

The 1920s Italian basilica-style church suffered that massive fire in October 2015 and has been open to weather ever since. A grassroots coalition saved the church from demolition by the Archdiocese of Chicago in February 2016.

Nearly $2.9 million has been raised to begin the first phase of the project. The entire rebuilding process could cost as much as $9 million.
