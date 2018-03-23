FOOD & DRINK

'Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers' debuts in Rogers Park

Photo: Vu N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fast food spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, the fresh addition is located at 6568 N. Sheridan Rd. (between Albion Ave. & Loyola Ave.) in Rogers Park.

This newcomer--which has multiple locations throughout the country--specializes in chicken fingers, sides and more.

On the menu, expect to see meals like the box combo with four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and Cane's signature dipping sauce. There are also meals where customers can order variations of the box combo and choose up to six fingers per order.

Diners can also opt for the three-finger sandwich with lettuce on a kaiser roll. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Joani O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 11th, said, "I had never heard of this chain, but hubby had and told me we had to have it as a family because like most kids, our daughter is a chicken tender or nugget fanatic. All they do here is fingers."

Yelper Amanda M. added, "Friendly employees, fast service, very clean restaurant, salty (yas!) crinkle cut fries and tasty chicken strips that were tender and crunchy."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Raising Canes Chicken Fingers is open Thursday-Saturday from 10am-3:30am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 10am-11pm.
