MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

Here is the White House response to March for Our Lives

WASHINGTON --
As rallies geared up in all 50 states for the March of Our Lives, the White House said keeping children safe is a top priority for President Donald Trump.

In a statement, White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said:

"We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today.

Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President's, which is why he urged Congress to pass the Fix NICS and STOP School Violence Acts, and signed them into law.

Additionally, on Friday, the Department of Justice issued the rule to ban bump stocks following through on the President's commitment to ban devices that turn legal weapons into illegal machine guns."

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber, and other senators from both parties, are pushing a bill to improve reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. It's known as the Fix NICS bill. Here's what's included (and isn't) in NICS.

The STOP School Violence Acts is a bill proposed by Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. The acronym stands for the Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence. It offers money to states to help detect and report people who may show signs of hurting others. It will also direct money toward training teachers, law enforcement and students on how to deal with those situations.

