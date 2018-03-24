SPORTS

NCAA Elite 8: Chicago, Overland Park mayors wager on Loyola-Kansas State

Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes (5) celebrates his three-point shot late in the game against Nevada during regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Amis)

CHICAGO --
The mayors of Chicago and Overland Park, Kansas, have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the NCAA Elite Eight basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he'll send Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach Chicago-style pizza from Loyola student favorite J.B. Alberto's Pizza. Gerlach says he'll send Emanuel ribs from Kansas City-style barbecue restaurant Q39. The losing mayor also will make a donation to a charity of the winning mayor's choice.

Emanuel has chosen Chicago's Becoming A Man youth mentoring program. Gerlach has picked Overland Park's Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead.

9th seed Kansas State takes on 11th seed Loyola-Chicago at 5:09 p.m. CT on Saturday in Atlanta.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNCAALoyola Ramblersmarch madnesscollege basketballu.s. & worldChicagoRogers ParkKansasGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Loyola basketball team leaves for Atlanta ahead of Sweet 16 game
Loyola Ramblers beat Miami Hurricanes with game-winning buzzer beater
SPORTS
Cubs look to stay hot against fading Cardinals
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
Stewart, Loyd lead Storm past Sky 101-83
Monumental mashing: Ranking D.C.'s record 10 All-Star Game homers
More Sports
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News