Woman fatally struck by car on NW Side

Chicago police investigate after a pedestrian was struck near North and Keeler avenues Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Northwest Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at North and Keeler avenues at about 5 a.m., the department said. The victim, a 66-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died, police said. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Eastbound North Avenue was closed between Keeler and Kedvale avenues while police investigated Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to reduce speed, failure to exercise due care upon the roadway and driving an uninsured vehicle
