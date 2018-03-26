Police: Woman sexually assaulted along Kenosha County Bike Trail

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are stepping up patrols along the Kenosha County Bike Trail after a 67-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on Sunday.

Police said the woman was walking northbound near the 9100 block of the trail when she was approached and forced to the ground by an unknown male. Following the assault, the man fled the scene southbound on foot. The woman was transported to the hospital, treated and released.

The victim described the suspect as a black male in his 30s, about 5 ft. 8 in. tall with a stocky build, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers or the Kenosha Sheriff's Department directly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultkenosha countysuspect profileKenosha
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News