78-year-old man with dementia missing for a week from North Side

Kennedy Saez. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A family is asking for help finding a missing 78-year-old man from Chicago.

Kennedy Saez was last seen March 18 at 1 p.m. at 430 W. North Ave., police said.

His family says Kennedy has dementia and schizophrenia and has not been taking his medicine.

He is 5'6", weighs about 22o pounds and lives in Lincoln Park. He was last seen wearing a dark blue navy baseball cap, a gray polo shirt, gray sweat pants and white gym shoes.

Saez lives in the Lincoln Park-Old Town area and is known to visit the area around LaSalle and Clark and Halsted and Fullerton.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.
