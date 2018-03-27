HEALTH & FITNESS

Synthetic cannabinoids cause of 6 cases of severe bleeding, health officials say

Synthetic cannabinoid oil (Credit: ABC News)

Six cases of severe bleeding were reported in northeast Illinois by people who took various synthetic cannabinoids, which is often called fake weed, K2, and spice, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"Despite the perception that synthetic cannabinoids are safe and a legal alternative to marijuana, many are illegal and can cause severe illness," said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the state health department.

The health department is investigating the cases to try to identify a common product.

Synthetic cannabinoids are not one drug, but hundreds of different chemicals manufactured and sold, according to the public health department. These chemicals are called cannabinoids because they act on the same brain cell receptors as the main active ingredient in marijuana. Synthetic cannabinoid products are unsafe. It is difficult to know what's in them or what your reaction to them will be. The health effects from using synthetic cannabinoids can be unpredictable and harmful and even life threatening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmarijuanaIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Monster truck delights children's hospital patients
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News