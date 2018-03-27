REAL ESTATE

Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion he bought from former Bull

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Former Chicago Bear Julius Peppers has sold the Highland Park mansion he bought from former Bull B.J. Armstrong eight years ago.

Located steps from Lake Michigan, the 6,000-square-foot home was built in 1994 and boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Peppers purchased the home for $1,800,000 in 2010, according to property records.
Hardwood floors span the main level, which includes an open living and dining space featuring high-end stainless steel appliances and soaring ceilings.

Each of the five bedrooms boasts an en-suite bathroom. The basement has been completely renovated with full wet-bar including a Sub-Zero fridge and wine cooler.

Peppers, who was cut by the Bears in 2013, reportedly sold the home for just over $1,062,500 on March 20.
