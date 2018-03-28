I-TEAM

Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April

(FILE) Rod Blagojevich

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In what is widely considered as the last legal hurrah for imprisoned Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, the justices of the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday received files for in his latest appeal.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a conference meeting for April 13 in Washington to consider whether it will hear Blagojevich's long-shot appeal. In December the defrocked governor asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider tossing his convictions on corruption charges. Since then U.S. officials have ripped his efforts.

Blagojevich's legal team has filed a new, point-by-point rebuke of the government's opposition to his appeal. It restates his previous points-arguing that the nation's highest court should take his case and settle lingering disagreements in lower courts over what constitutes illegal political fundraising.

Although Blagojevich has seen multiple failed bids to have his corruption conviction thrown out or his 14-year prison term whittles down, he is once again hanging his final hope for relief on a sentence reduction.

After resurrecting his previous appeal arguments in the latest filing, the former governor asks that his sentence-the longest ever imposed on an Illinois politician for corruption-be reduced.

"At The Very Least," Blagojevich's lawyers write, the Supreme Court should freeze his appeal request on sentencing grounds until a decision in the "Chavez-Meza v. United States" case can be determined.

That case may decide whether a district court must explain its decision when deciding not to grant a proportional sentence reduction. "While the case arises in a somewhat different context, sentencing courts in both settings are required to consider the Section 3553(a) sentencing factors" attorneys for Blagojevich write.

The disgraced governor is in his sixth year at a federal prison in Colorado. Among other convictions, he was found guilty of trying to extort a children's hospital for contributions and seeking to trade an appointment to Barack Obama's vacated Senate seat for campaign cash.

Chicago trial Judge James Zagel re-imposed Blagojevich's original 14-year sentence at a resentencing in 2016. That was ordered after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in dismissed five of 18 convictions. The 7th Circuit judges said the evidence against Blagojevich on the 13 counts that remained was "overwhelming."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrod blagojevichI-Teamu.s. & worldsupreme courtChicagoLoopIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Government shreds Blagojevich appeal to Supreme Court
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
Rod Blagojevich gives 1st prison interview to Chicago Magazine
Rod Blagojevich appealing his sentence
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
I-TEAM
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
How the Russians penetrated Illinois election computers
Focus on body cameras after latest Chicago police shooting
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
'Mad Dog' kidnapper admits setting fire to victim
More I-Team
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News