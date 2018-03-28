3 new places to savor poke in Chicago

Poke Burrito
423 South Dearborn St. (between Van Buren St. & Congress Pky.), The Loop
Photo: Caixun C./Yelp
Poke Burrito offers both poke bowls and poke burritos that are wrapped in roasted seaweed and soy paper. Diners have the option to build their own meals, choosing their proteins, toppings and sauces.
The eatery also offers signature bowls, including the "Hawaiian Classic," with tuna, pineapple, avocado, and honey wasabi sauce and the "Salmon Obsession," with edamame and crunchy onion. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out five reviews, Poke Burrito has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Michelle Y., who reviewed Poke Burrito on March 16th, wrote, "The flavors and available ingredients here are a lot better than the competitors in the area. I love that they don't limit you on what you can choose to customize your poke bowl or sushi burrito. Some notable ingredients they have there that I don't see elsewhere: fried wonton skin, cilantro, sweet corn."
Kate U. noted, "So happy to be able to leave the first review here! I stopped in this Friday after work for a quick bite and ordered a poke bowl; I was pleasantly surprised at how big the portion was."
Poke Burrito is open weekdays from 11am-10pm, and weekends from 11am-9pm.
Poke Poke
105 W. Madison St. (between La Salle St. & Clark St.), The Loop
Photo: LIn C./Yelp
Elsewhere in the Loop, Poke Poke offers poke bowls, bento boxes, sushi burritos and salads.
"We believe the best poke is made with the freshest ingredients, and we are committed to providing only the highest quality fish and seasonal seafood in each bowl," the business explains on its website.
Diners can build their own bowls, or opt for signature bowls, which include the "Osaka Bowl" with purple rice, tuna, salmon and crab salad. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Poke Poke currently holds two stars out of two reviews on Yelp, but it's still early days.
Yelper Lin C., who reviewed Poke Poke on March 23rd, wrote, "I definitely like that you have more options in terms of base, protein, and unlimited toppings and six different sauces...It's a great treat if you want something filling, fresh, and tasty."
Poke Poke is open weekdays from 10am-4pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
Aloha Poke
163 West N Ave., Old Town
Photo: Janice L./Yelp
Local chain Aloha Poke has opened up its latest outpost in Old Town. The rapidly expanding company has locations throughout the Windy City, as well as in Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Minneapolis.
Like other poke spots, diners can create their own bowls with sashimi-grade seafood, vegetables and toppings. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Aloha Poke's current rating of 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Lois L., who was one of the first users to visit Aloha Poke on March 26th, wrote, "Finally tried Aloha Poke since it opened in the area. I ordered the big bowl with salmon and a variety of toppings. I was able to do half brown rice and half veggies, which I was happy about."
And Janice L. wrote, "The newest Aloha Poke has opened in Old Town! Conveniently located at the corner of North Avenue and Wells Street, this location is a great addition to the neighborhood."
Aloha Poke is open daily from 10am-10pm.