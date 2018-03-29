TECHNOLOGY

Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users

(Shutterstock)

BALTIMORE --
Sports apparel merchant Under Armour has become the latest victim of a massive digital theft of sensitive information about tens of millions of customers.

The Baltimore company disclosed Thursday that an intruder grabbed the email addresses and login information during a February break-in affecting about 150 million users of its food and nutrition website, MyFitnessPal.

Under Armour says the hacker didn't obtain any payment information, Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers. That means this break-in is unlikely to require credit and debit cards to be replaced or raise the specter of identity theft, as happened with big breaches affecting retailer Target and credit reporting agency Equifax that resulted in the departures of their CEOs.

Still, Under Armour says it is requiring all MyFitnessPal users to change their passwords.
