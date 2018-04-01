3 dead in Bellwood ambulance crash

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
Three people are dead after an ambulance crash in west suburban Bellwood.

The ambulance was transporting 48-year-old Larry Marshall Jr. home from dialysis treatment when police say the driver apparently lost control of the ambulance around 3:45 p.m. Saturday and slammed into a building at 28th Avenue and Washington Boulevard. Witnesses told police there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Marshall was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. His mother, Minnie Marshall, said he had no children but was engaged to be married.

"He had a good quality, a good spirit about him," she said. "You know, that was the only son I had. I could depend on him."

The 51-year-old EMT James Wesley driving the ambulance was killed instantly. Bellwood authorities said another EMT in the ambulance who was critically injured died Sunday.

"We're gonna try to get an autopsy done on the driver to see if he suffered a medical condition or anything else, but at this point it's too early to tell," said Bellwood mayor Andre Harvey.

The ambulance involved in the crash was privately owned by the Excel ambulance company in South Elgin. The company did not return ABC7 Eyewitness News' calls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ambulancecrashBellwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News