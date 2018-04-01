Rash of tire thefts hits Jefferson Park

Chicago police issued a community alert about a rash of tire and rim thefts in Jefferson Park.Police say the thieves strike during overnight hours while the vehicles are parked on residential streets. In most cases the victim's vehicle was left resting on cinder blocks or paver blocks.The incidents occurred between March 26 and March 30 on the following streets:-4400 Block of North Monitor-4500 Block of North Menard-5900 Block of West Montrose-4200 Block of North Leclaire-5200 Block of West Windsor-5500 Block of North Melvina-4900 Block of West Warner-5000 Block of West Waveland-4400 Block of North Lockwood-5400 Block of West EddyPolice have no information on a suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.