3 killed in Bellwood ambulance crash ID'd

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
Three people killed after an ambulance crash in west suburban Bellwood Saturday have been identified.

Police said the driver of the ambulance apparently lost control and slammed into a building at 28th Avenue and Washington Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The driver, 51-year-old EMT James Wesley, was killed instantly.

Another EMT in the ambulance was critically injured in the crash and later died on Sunday. On Tuesday, Bellwood police released his identity, identifying him as 50-year-old Prentis Williams of Chicago.

The man being transported by the ambulance, 48-year-old Larry Marshall Jr., was also killed in the crash. He was being transported home from dialysis treatment.

The ambulance involved in the crash was privately owned by the Excel ambulance company in South Elgin.
