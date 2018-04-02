Here are Rogers Park's 4 newest businesses to open

T-Jam Kitchen
1418 W. Howard St. (between Sheridan Rd. & Greenview Ave.)
Photo: Lidoska G./Yelp
Family-owned restaurantT-Jam Kitchen specializes in traditional American breakfast and lunch fare with European, North American and South American influences.
The cozy cafe serves offerings like blueberry buttermilk pancakes with pecan butter; a veggie omelette with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms and feta; and breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, chorizo and roasted poblano. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
T-Jam Kitchen currently holds five stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Adam S. wrote, "I just ate here for the first time, and I really enjoyed it. Plenty of vegetarian options, all the food was fresh and delicious, food was served very quickly and the owner is really nice!"
Thomas H. noted, "I have been to T-Jam at least a dozen times since it opened with at least a dozen different people. Excellent choice if you enjoy creative food that with offerings that change on a daily basis."
T-Jam Kitchen is open Tuesday-Sunday from 7am-4pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
6568 N. Sheridan Rd. (between Albion and Loyola avenues)
Photo: Christine L./Yelp
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers recently opened its first Chicago location near Loyola University. The fast food chain specializes in the eponymous chicken fingers, sandwiches, sides and more.
Customers can opt for the box combo with four or six chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and Cane's signature dipping sauce. There's also a three-finger sandwich with lettuce on a kaiser roll. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers' current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Christine L., who reviewed Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers on March 27th, wrote, "Raising Cane's is an example of one of those places that has a very limited menu, but executes those menu items to perfection."
And Amanda M. wrote, "Friendly employees, fast service, very clean restaurant, salty (YAS) crinkle-cut fries and tasty chicken strips that were tender and crunchy."
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is open Thursday-Saturday from 10am-3:30am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 10am-11pm.
Archie's Cafe
1228 W. Loyola Ave. (between Sheridan Rd. & Lakewood Ave.)
Dragonwell green tea and special St. Paddy's day eggs and hash. | Photo: Kayla H./Yelp
Neighborhood spot Archie's Cafe serves light breakfast and lunch fare, including offerings like quiche, parsnip soup and house-made ciabatta. Diners can also opt for rotating specials; recent offerings have included avocado toast and a roasted tempeh plate.
The local cafe also brings "a strong tea and coffee game" to the neighborhood, the owners say on their Facebook page. It also features art from local artists.
Archie's Cafe's current rating of five stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Cameron S., who reviewed Archie's Cafe on March 10th, wrote, "Nestled near the Loyola red line stop, Archie's oozes a warm and cozy atmosphere. It might be the best cafe in Rogers Park. It does everything right."
And Josephine L. wrote, "This is gonna be my new go-to cafe. Had an excellent quiche and great coffee and the people running the shop were super friendly. Cute setup and plenty of light comes in the windows."
Archie's Cafe is open weekdays from 7am-4pm, and Saturday from 8am-2pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Bunny Chow
6979 N. Sheridan Rd. (between Albion and Loyola avenues)
Regular lamb curry bunny chow. | Photo: Sarah S./Yelp
Bunny Chow specializes in a South African street food called "bunny chow" (also known as "bunnies"). The owner, a Chicago native, was inspired by his experience attending college in Durban, South Africa, and decided to bring bunny chow to his hometown.
"We have kept the classics--spicy lamb, chicken and veggie curries," he said on the business' Facebook page, "but also added some new ones like chicken teriyaki, beef stew and a very American Texas chili--all piled high into our fresh baked, hollowed-out bread loaf."
Bunny Chow's current rating of 4.5 stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Zaid E., who reviewed Bunny Chow on February 14th, wrote, "Found this bunny place randomly one night. Super cool to have a taste of South Africa up here in Chicago."
Sarah S. noted, "Really tasty South African street food. Basically a heel of bread hollowed out and stuffed with tasty curry. The portion is generous, especially since it is so carb-heavy. A small order is more than enough for one, and a large order could suffice for two people who aren't starving."
Bunny Chow is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-midnight.