Here are today's cheapest rentals in Logan Square in Chicago

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a 1-bedroom in Logan Square are hovering around $1,415, compared to a $1,500 average for Chicago as a whole.But how does the low-end pricing on a Logan Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.Listed at $915 / month, this studio apartment, located at 3943 W Diversey Ave., is 15.7 percent less than the $1,085 / month median rent for a studio in Logan Square.In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, arched doorways, granite countertops and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and on-site maintenance. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3534 W Armitage Ave., is listed at $950 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.In the unit, expect a deck, tile flooring, bay windows, wooden cabinets and granite countertops. Amenities include parking. One cat, per apartment, is permitted with an additional fee of $200.(See the complete listing here .)Then there's this apartment at 3257 W Wrightwood Ave., listed for $995 / month.Tenants can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, a ceiling fan and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a bike room. Pets are not permitted.(See the listing here .)Also listed at $995 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2536 N Sawyer Ave.In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinets. The building features an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.(Here's the listing .)This studio apartment, situated at 3302 W Schubert Ave., is listed at $1,050 / month for its 450-square-feet of space.In the unit, expect hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinets and plenty of natural light. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, secured entry and a bike room. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.(See the listing here .)And here's a studio apartment at 2781 N Milwaukee Ave., which is also going for $1,050 / month.In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building offers an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.(Check out the listing here .)Over at 2779 N Milwaukee Ave., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,050 / month.In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinets and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are welcome.(View the listing here .)Listed at $1,050 / month, this studio apartment is located at 2737 N Spaulding Ave.In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, wooden cabinets, arched doorways and storage space. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)To wrap things up, there's this studio apartment at 2700 N Spaulding Ave., that's listed for $1,050 / month.In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, granite countertops, high ceilings and new light fixtures. The building includes on-site laundry. Cats are welcome.(Here's the full listing .)---