Man found hours after Des Plaines crash charged with DUI, leaving the scene of crash

Emil Nichitoi. (Des Plaines police)

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
A man has been charged with aggravated DUI after police said he crashed into a wooded area in Des Plaines Monday morning and fled the scene, leaving his girlfriend injured in the wreck.

The crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. at Rand and Ballard Roads. Police said the vehicle hit a utility box and a utility pole before it careened into a wooded area.

First responders arrived to find a woman semi-conscious in the front passenger seat and police searched the area for hours after the crash looking for the driver.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Emil Nichitoi, was found about five hours after the crash at 555 Wilson Lane without any shoes, socks or a coat, police said. Nichitoi had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, police said.

Police said Nichitoi is the boyfriend of the woman injured in the passenger seat. Both were transported to Lutheran General Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, police said Nichitoi has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing the scene of a personal injury accident, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashsearchDUIdui crashDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman hospitalized, man found in woods after Des Plaines crash
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News