Carver Military Academy teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

A teacher at a Far South Side military academy has been charged with having sex with a student on four occasions in recent months at south suburban motels, according to authorities.Scottie Coleman, 50, appeared Wednesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on four felony counts of criminal sexual assault. His bail was set at $50,000.Coleman has worked as a teacher at Carver Military Academy in the Riverdale neighborhood since August 2017, prosecutors said. A spokesman for Chicago Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the district.Coleman began talking with the 16-year-old girl over Facebook Messenger in February, Assistant State's Attorney Geetu Naik said. On one occasion, they agreed to meet and the girl was dropped off by her father at a movie theater in south suburban Crestwood. The girl didn't see the movie, but instead was picked up by Coleman and taken to the Aura Motel, 14400 S. Cicero Ave. in Midlothian. The two had previously discussed going to the motel to have sex.Coleman had sex with the girl at south suburban motels on four occasions, Naik said. Their relationship was discovered by the girl's sister, who alerted their mother.The last time Coleman was with the girl, he dropped her off at her aunt's home in Gary, Indiana, and the girl's cousin and her aunt confronted the girl about their relationship, Naik said. The girl was taken to a hospital, where an examination was performed.When Coleman was interviewed by a CPS investigator, he admitted to having sex with the student, Naik said.Coleman was arrested about 6 p.m. Tuesday at his Lynwood home, according to Chicago Police.During videotaped interviews with detectives, he again admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl, Naik said. He also admitted to knowing the girl was 16, and said he had daughters that were the same age as the girl.Coleman, who has been married for 11 years, is a veteran who previously served in Iraq, his attorney Herschel Rush said in court Wednesday. He said Coleman could post $5,000 bond.Judge Michael Clancy set his bail at $50,000 and denied a request by prosecutors to put Coleman on electronic monitoring. Clancy ordered Coleman not to contact with the girl or witnesses in the case, and not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, with the exception of his daughters.