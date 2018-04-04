Attorney: Central Michigan University shooting unfit for trial

James Davis, Jr.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. --
The attorney for a 19-year-old student accused of killing his parents at Central Michigan University says his client has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Court-appointed attorney Joshua Blanchard says James Davis Jr. was found incompetent to stand trial March 23. Blanchard told MLive.com on Wednesday that Davis will receive treatment in an attempt to have him regain competency.

Authorities say Davis Jr. shot his parents, James and Diva Davis, of Plainfield, Illinois, in his dorm room on March 2. He was captured after a 16-hour manhunt in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. He's charged with two counts of open murder and a firearm violation.

The night before the shootings, Davis Jr. told police someone was out to kill him. He exhibited erratic behavior that police suspected was drug-induced.
