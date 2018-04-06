Apartment hunting on a budget? 8 Chicago units on the market for $1,400/month

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
2245 W Barry Ave., #3b (North Center)
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2245 W Barry Ave.
In the unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and central air conditioning. The building offers storage. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
1344 N Dearborn Parkwa, #16b (Gold Coast)
Next, there's this studio abode, situated at 1344 N Dearborn Parkway, that's also listed for $1,400 / month.
The unit includes tile flooring, granite countertops, a kitchen island, recessed lighting, central heating, closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts storage and a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2717 N Pine Grove Ave., #2 (Lincoln Park)
Here's a 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2717 N Pine Grove Ave. that's going for $1,400 / month.
In the unit, you'll get parquet and tile flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and closet space. The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
2605 S Indiana Ave., #708 (Douglas)
Located at 2605 S Indiana Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,400/ month.
In the unit, you can expect a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, carpeted floors, wooden cabinets, ample closet space and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
619 W Stratford Place (Lakeview)
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 633-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 619 W Stratford Place.
In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets, granite countertops, closet space, heating and recessed lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and an elevator. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
2007 N Sedgwick St., #304 (Lincoln Park)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 2007 N Sedgwick St. It's listed at $1,400 / month for its 600-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, closet space, an oven and tons of cabinet space.Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and storage space. Pets are negotiable.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2 E Oak St., #2604 (Gold Coast)
Here's a studio apartment at 2 E Oak St. that's going for $1,400 / month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, large windows, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen bar and air conditioning. The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1520 W Cornelia Ave. (Lakeview)
Located at 1520 W Cornelia Ave., here's a 1,200-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,400 / month.
Tenants will find the unit features hardwood floors, bay windows, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
