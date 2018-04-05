REAL ESTATE

3 Chicago apartments for less than $1,000/month

7415 S Colfax Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Chicago are hovering around $1,500. But how does the low-end pricing on a Chicago rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

3045 W 63rd St., #200




Listed at $550 / month, this studio apartment, located at 3045 W 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn, is 52.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,150 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets and an oven. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7415 S Colfax Ave., #303




This studio apartment, situated at 7415 S Colfax Ave. in South Shore, is listed for $575 / month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, large windows, ample natural light and closet space. Amenities include emergency maintenance. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

8956 S Escanaba Ave., #1c



Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space at 8956 S Escanaba Ave. in South Chicago. It's being listed for $650 / month.

In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, wooden cabinets, granite countertops, central heating, an oven and closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News