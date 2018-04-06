Man cited in Avondale parking lot crash that killed 1

Dolores Sobczak, 76, (left) and her mother Johanna Kazak, 97.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been cited for reckless driving in a crash in an Avondale parking lot that killed one woman and seriously injured her mother.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the 2900-block of West Addison.

Police said 76-year-old Dolores Sobczak and 96-year-old Johanna Kazak were getting into their car in the parking lot of the strip mall when an 89-year-old man was attempting to park his Chevy Tahoe. While parking, the man had a problem with his gas pedal, police said.

Police said the Tahoe accelerated, striking the two women as well as several parked cars.

Sobczak was killed and her mother was injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckcar crashChicagoAvondale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News