Illinois State Police say a state trooper was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 59th Street.The accident happened around 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the I-94 express lanes.Following the accident, only one lane of traffic in the inbound express lanes was open. The lanes have since reopened.According to authorities, the trooper was transported to Northwestern Hospital with non-life threatening injures.Police are investigating.