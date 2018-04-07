Police: Woman left 6 dogs to die in abandoned car

CNN
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --
Albuquerque Police Department officers are searching for two people they believe are connected to the death of six dogs. The dogs were found Wednesday in an abandoned vehicle near Lomas Boulevard and San Pedro Drive.

Officers said a woman hired two strangers through Craigslist to help her transport her dozens of dogs to Texas, because she was moving there.

She met the two people at Los Altos Park earlier this week, but they never followed her to Texas. Police said the woman allegedly left the dogs inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up.

Employees at a nearby nursery were informed about the vehicle by a customer. When they went to check on the car, they discovered something horrendous and heart-wrenching.

"There was one medium-sized dog curled up on the driver's side with his head wedged into the door between the door and the seat like he was trying to get out. The other one that I saw was kind of hanging half on half off the back seat like it was frenzied and panicked," Cassi Begnaud, an employee at Rehm's Nursery said.

Officers are asking for the public's help finding the woman, as well as a man who had up to six other dogs with him. He was driving a silver Dodge Caravan.

"I don't think there is any intent ever to deliver these dogs. She probably took the money, dumped the car and these dogs died," APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said.

The woman in the video below faces six counts of animal cruelty.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot cardoganimal abuseanimal crueltyanimals in perilanimalsu.s. & worldNew Mexico
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News