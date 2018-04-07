Teen boy, 16, killed in Austin shooting

A teenage boy is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday.According to police, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were walking in an alley in the 5100 block of West Huron Street at approximately 5 p.m. An unknown person fired shots at the boys, hitting the 16-year-old in the hand, leg and head, police said.Authorities said the 13-year-old was hit in the leg.The older boy was pronounced dead at West Suburban Hospital, police said. The 13-year-old was transported to Loyola Hospital and is in stable condition, according to authorities.