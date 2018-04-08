SPORTS

Obama taps Tiger Woods to design South Side golf course, golfer says

Tiger Woods (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A proposed new golf course not far from the planned Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park may be designed by Tiger Woods.

After the third round of the Masters, Woods told media that a personal phone call from the former president got him involved in the project.

"Just to have the opportunity to work with the president on something like this in his home city on the South Side, you know, we can give them so much hope and so many different things, and I think this is a tremendous opportunity," Woods said.

The project still faces significant political and financial hurdles, though, if approved, the plans call for the combination of the South Shore and Jackson Park golf courses. There is no word yet on when construction may begin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsobama libraryobama foundationtiger woodsMastersgolfChicagoJackson ParkSouth Shore
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Obama surprises crowd at public meeting about presidential center
Obama Foundation submits presidential center plans amid opposition
SPORTS
Cubs look to stay hot against fading Cardinals
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
Stewart, Loyd lead Storm past Sky 101-83
Monumental mashing: Ranking D.C.'s record 10 All-Star Game homers
More Sports
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News