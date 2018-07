EMBED >More News Videos Newsviews: Robots in the workplace, Part 1

Technology is becoming an increasingly large part of life and society. There's more and more that artificial intelligence and robots can do: they're already filling Amazon orders, playing music at a nightclub and flipping burgers at a California restaurant.Will you find yourself working alongside a robot? Or should you worry they'll put you out of a job?Matthew Spenko, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology, visited ABC7's State Street studio to talk about what skills robots bring to the workplace and what skills they may lack.