5 charged after 2 violent downtown robberies

Six people are in custody after Chicago police said they attacked and robbed two men less than an hour apart. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five people have been charged after Chicago police said they attacked and robbed two men less than an hour apart early Friday.

Jeremy Humphrey Wilson, 18, Malik Shaw, 19, Joshuan Pilgrim, 18, and two male juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were each charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.

Charges are pending against another 18-year-old male while police continue questioning him.

Police said the group beat and robbed a 34-year-old man as he walked along the sidewalk near Polk Street and Plymouth Court at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

About a half hour later police said a 21-year-old man walking near Rush and Superior streets was approached and robbed by an 18-year-old man. Police said the victim chased the man and was met and beaten by the other suspects.

Police confirmed that the cases are connected by the same group of attackers.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybeatingattackChicagoLoopPrinter's RowRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
6 in custody after 2 violent downtown robberies
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News